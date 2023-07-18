Mother hamsters may eat their own babies for a number of reasons including stress, wanting to provide more nutrients for the rest.
Despite being highly intelligent animals, Chimpanzees are also known to eat their young.
Mother rattlesnakes may eat the babies that have either already passed away or are too weak to survive.
Father blennies have the duty to guard eggs once the mother has laid them.Sometimes father blennies will gobble up their babies in order to get rid of them so that he is able to go off and mate again.
In cases where mother scorpions do not have enough to eat or can’t find food, they may resort to eating their own young.
Sometimes Chickens will accidentally break their eggs and then eat the yolk that has spilled out. Other times, Chickens may eat their eggs because they are low in calcium, which egg shells are rich in.
Rabbits may eat their stillborn babies in an attempt to prevent predators from smelling them and their other, healthy offspring.
Mother lions may eat their cubs following birth if the cubs act strangely or do not start to bond with their mothers.
Both male and female cats have been known to eat young kittens.
Mother rats may kill the weaker offspring in order to provide more resources to her healthier offspring.
