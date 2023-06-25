Snakes are elongated and limbless reptiles. Most species of snake are non-venomous.
Legless lizard refers to any group of lizards that have either independently lost limbs or have reduced them to the point that they are no longer functional.
Walrus is a large pinniped marine mammal that moves on flippers which they use to swim through water bodies.
Earthworm is a terrestrial invertebrate commonly found in soil. It does not have legs; crawls on the ground.
Snail is a shelled gastropod that usually crawls on the ground.
Fish is an aquatic animal that lacks limbs. They move by alternately contracting paired sets of muscles on either side of the backbone.
An octopus is an eight-limbed animal without legs.
Pinnipeds, commonly known as seals have streamlined bodies and four limbs that are modified into flippers.
Jellyfish is a free-swimming marine animal that moves through water by radially expanding and contracting its bell-shaped body to push water.
Whales are aquatic placental marine mammals with two flippers in the front and a tail fin.
