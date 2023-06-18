Krishna: A deity. The name comes from a Sanskrit word that means "black", "dark", "dark blue" or "the all attractive"
18 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Arjun: It means lustrous, shiny white (as that of silver).
Karna: The firstborn of Kunti
Yudhishthira: Yudhishthira is the eldest among the five Pandava brothers. The name means one who is steady in battle.
Nakula was the fourth of the five Pandava brothers. It means mongoose.
Draupadi: A patronymic, derived from the word Drupada, which means 'pillar'.
Abhimanyu: He was the son of Arjuna, the third of the Pandavas. Abhimanyu is a Sanskrit name which means to "one who is with self-respect".
Amba: She is the eldest and most beautiful daughter of Kashya, the King of Kashi. The name 'Amba' means mother.
Devaki: She is one of the seven daughters of Devapa, a king of the Yadu dynasty.
Agastya: Agastya is considered to be the father of Siddha medicine
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Common Lies People Tell