Malhar: A Raga used in Indian music, Giver of Rain, One of the Ragas, A Raga Used in Indian Music, A variant form is Malhara

08 Jul, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Bhairav: Formidable; A mountain; A name of Lord Shiva.

Rageshri: Rageshri is a raga's name.

Asawari: A raga, a melody.

Ahir: Devotee, Fearless

Mohana: Attractive, Charming, Infatuating, Beautiful.

Pavani: Honey; Lord Hanuman; True; Holy.

Paraj: A ride; has a heavenly body and mind

Manavi: Girl with humanity, One who poses all best qualities (Wife of Manu)

Sanj: Creator Of The Universe, Another Name For Lord Shiva; Lord Brahma, Creator, Another Name For Brahma And Shiva.

