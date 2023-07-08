Malhar: A Raga used in Indian music, Giver of Rain, One of the Ragas, A Raga Used in Indian Music, A variant form is Malhara
08 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Bhairav: Formidable; A mountain; A name of Lord Shiva.
Rageshri: Rageshri is a raga's name.
Asawari: A raga, a melody.
Mohana: Attractive, Charming, Infatuating, Beautiful.
Pavani: Honey; Lord Hanuman; True; Holy.
Paraj: A ride; has a heavenly body and mind
Manavi: Girl with humanity, One who poses all best qualities (Wife of Manu)
Sanj: Creator Of The Universe, Another Name For Lord Shiva; Lord Brahma, Creator, Another Name For Brahma And Shiva.
