Satyendra: Inspired by Satyendra Nath Bose(Indian mathematician and physicist)

26 Jun, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Abhay: Inspired from Abhay Ashtekar( loop quantum cosmology)

Ritu: Inspired by Ritu Karidhal(Indian scientist)

Vikram: Inspired by Vikram Sarabhai( Indian physicist and Astronomer)

Albert: Inspired by Albert Einstein(German-born theoretical physicist)

Arya: Inspired by Aryabhatta(famous for Mathematics and Astronomy)

Jagadish: Inspired by Jagadish Chandra Bose(pioneer in the investigation of radio microwave optics)

Pranav: Inspired by Pranav Mistry(Computer Scientist and Inventor)

Nandini: Inspired by Nandini Harinath( Rocket scientist at ISRO)

Isaac: Inspired by Isaac Newton( English mathematician, physicist)

