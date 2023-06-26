Satyendra: Inspired by Satyendra Nath Bose(Indian mathematician and physicist)
26 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Abhay: Inspired from Abhay Ashtekar( loop quantum cosmology)
Ritu: Inspired by Ritu Karidhal(Indian scientist)
Vikram: Inspired by Vikram Sarabhai( Indian physicist and Astronomer)
Albert: Inspired by Albert Einstein(German-born theoretical physicist)
Arya: Inspired by Aryabhatta(famous for Mathematics and Astronomy)
Jagadish: Inspired by Jagadish Chandra Bose(pioneer in the investigation of radio microwave optics)
Pranav: Inspired by Pranav Mistry(Computer Scientist and Inventor)
Nandini: Inspired by Nandini Harinath( Rocket scientist at ISRO)
Isaac: Inspired by Isaac Newton( English mathematician, physicist)
