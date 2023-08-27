Bumble: It gives chance to women to break the ice and encourages them to take the initiative.
27 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Coffee Meets Bagel: A more women-centric platform with 60:40 ratio of women to men.
Happn: Shows the person’s location and one can send Spotify songs over the chat.
Hinge: A top dating app, its unique USP is meeting people through friends.
OkCupid: Matches are based on calculated algorithm composed of series of diverse questions.
QuackQuack: Wide range of profiles. Shows best profiles as soon as registration is done.
Tantan: Search is based on other users’ nearby/current positions through location filter.
Tinder: One of the best dating apps with modern interface and complete privacy.
TrulyMadly: Your friends can recommend you as well. Doesn’t allow taking screenshots.
Woo: One can talk with their date without sharing contact number.
