Bumble: It gives chance to women to break the ice and encourages them to take the initiative.

Coffee Meets Bagel: A more women-centric platform with 60:40 ratio of women to men.

Happn: Shows the person’s location and one can send Spotify songs over the chat.

Hinge: A top dating app, its unique USP is meeting people through friends.

OkCupid: Matches are based on calculated algorithm composed of series of diverse questions.

QuackQuack: Wide range of profiles. Shows best profiles as soon as registration is done.

Tantan: Search is based on other users’ nearby/current positions through location filter.

Tinder: One of the best dating apps with modern interface and complete privacy.

TrulyMadly: Your friends can recommend you as well. Doesn’t allow taking screenshots.

Woo: One can talk with their date without sharing contact number.

