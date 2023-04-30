Cleartrip: It provides a simple and clean interface. It offers a plethora of conveniently placed ticket options with train tickets section designed in association with the IRCTC. You can pay by using Debit Card, Credit Card, and UPI.
30 Apr, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
EaseMyTrip: EaseMyTrip has an easy cancellation and booking system. All you have to do is enter your trip details and the app will provide you with a detailed list of available trains. You can pay by Debit Card, Credit Card, and UPI.
Goibibo: With streamlined navigation and a well-designed UI/UX, it is one of the most intuitive applications on this list. This application also provides a valuable set of information. You can pay by using Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, and goCash.
IRCTC Rail Connect: Considered to be a trustworthy app to book train tickets, it has a variety of additions and is one of the highest-reviewed options on this list.
IXIGO: It has a range of payment options and filters to customize your search thereby making booking train tickets much easy. It offers a modern and feature-filled experience. You can pay by Debit Card, Credit Card, and UPI.
MakeMyTrip: One of the most popular train ticket booking apps, it is synonymous with booking trips and tickets. It provides some of the best deals and discounts. You can pay by using Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, and TripMoney Wallet.
Paytm: This app offers both speed and convenience with seamless integration of Paytm’s wallet system with its train ticket booking interface. This also allows for multiple payment options like Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, and Paytm Wallet.
RailYatri: Designed solely for train ticket bookings and management, this app is great for both first-time travelers and avid customers alike as you can get a range of specialized features for your journey. You can pay by using Debit Card, Credit Card, and UPI.
UTS App: It is a government-designed and owned app that the Ministry of Railways manages and designed to make the entire process of train ticket booking much safer and easier. You can pay by using Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, and Ixigo Money.
Yatra: With official authorization from IRCTC, Yatra has created a completely integrated and seamless section that is convenient for all types of train ticket bookings. You can pay with Yatra eCash, Debit Card, and Credit Card.