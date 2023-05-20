The Silence of UK Whistleblower (2010): In Stafford, England, 1,000 plus patients lost their lives due to serious lapses of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, United Kingdom.
Tahir Qureshi
Sterilization of California Female Prisoners (2013): Approximately 150 female inmates of California prison were sterilized illegally between 2006 and 2010. Most procedures were carried out without taking consent.
MMR Vaccine Controversy (1998): The vaccine was made to appear extremely harmful and directly connected to autism. As a result a lot of children developed mumps and measles and many died.
Gurgaon Kidney Transplant Racket (2008): A large number of poor laborers were made to do away with their kidneys by coercion or monetary offers. An illegal kidney transplant racket was exposed in Gurgaon, India.
Heparin Adulteration (2008): An American company was manufacturing heparin injections to prevent blood clot formation. US FDA withdrew large-scale heparin after it was found that raw batches of the formula were contaminated resulting in 81 deaths and 785 severe injuries.
Children of Thalidomide (Circa: 1957-1962): Thalidomide was used as tranquilizer and thousands of pregnant women consumed it. Side effects: More than 10,000 children in many countries were born with abnormal arms and legs.
HIV Tainted Blood (1981-1986): Japanese Govt used a US-licensed blood product that could kill HIV. Many recipients were those suffering from hemophilia. An estimated 2,000 hemophilia patients were contaminated with HIV.
New England Compounding Center Meningitis Outbreak (2012-2013): US CDC took the lead following outbreak of fungal meningitis. New England Compounding Center (NECC) packaged and sold rotten drugs and sent to 75 clinics, hospitals and surgeries in 23 states.
Chicago Tylenol Murders (1982): Series of deaths took place in 1982 in Chicago metropolitan area where all the victims had taken Tylenol branded acetaminophen capsules spiked with potassium cyanide allegedly by a man named James William Lewis.
Toxic Cough Syrup (2007): Panama’s pharmaceutical manufacturers used diethylene glycol instead of glycerin to make cough syrup which is a cheap substitute for glycerin commonly used in anti-freeze and brake fluid resulting in about 400 deaths.