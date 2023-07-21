Kakapo is the world's only flightless parrot.
21 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Ostriches are large flightless birds.
The emperor penguin is the flightless and heaviest of all living penguin.
Cassowaries are flightless birds.
Flightless cormorant has lost the ability to fly.
Emu is the second-tallest living bird. They are flightless birds with long necks.
Recognised as an icon of New Zealand, Kiwi are flightless birds.
