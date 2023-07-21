Kakapo is the world's only flightless parrot.

21 Jul, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Ostriches are large flightless birds.

The emperor penguin is the flightless and heaviest of all living penguin.

Steamer Duck

Cassowaries are flightless birds.

Flightless cormorant has lost the ability to fly.

Emu is the second-tallest living bird. They are flightless birds with long necks.

Penguin

Recognised as an icon of New Zealand, Kiwi are flightless birds.

Takahe

