7500: While on a flight if a pilot mentions 7500, it indicates hijacking of the plane is underway.
Code 10: Merchants can issue Code 10 if they suspect credit card fraud. They can approach the card issuer and request Code 10 authorization.
Code Adam: This is used at public places such as shopping centers, airports, museums, and hospitals. It means Missing Child.
Code Bravo: This is a general security alert code used at airports.
Code Red: Used within the context of a cruise line, it signifies a significant onboard outbreak of illness.
Echo, Echo, Echo: It means that the cruise ship is on a collision course; about to collide with something.
EEOC: It is a tech code that stands for Equipment Exceeds Operator Capabilities, means that the equipment operator is “irresponsible”.
Mayday: A universal distress signal commonly transmitted via radio and used in emergency situations.
Operation Rising Star: Most commonly used on cruise ships, it means someone has died.
Time Check: It is announced on loudspeakers and you should exit promptly as there is a bomb threat.
