One human year equals seven dog years! It all depends on size, breed, and genetics.
13 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Dogs eat grass to get sick! Sometimes dogs just eat grass because they like it.
Dogs love bones! Bones can choke the dog or splinter and cause injury.
Dogs should or should not eat human food? Chocolate, onions, and grapes are poisonous for dogs.
Dogs see in black and white! Dogs perceive colors but their range is limited.
Dogs yawn when they are tired! Yawning is really a sign of stress and anxiety.
Dogs wag their tail when they are happy! It might also mean that they are feeling nervous or threatened.
Dogs love hugs! Most dog breeds dislike hugs as they make them feel trapped and suffocated.
Dogs and cats are natural enemies! Dogs and cats can form very strong bonds.
You can't teach an old dog new tricks! Older dogs can be taught a few tricks.
