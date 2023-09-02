Rajinikanth added Facebook as his friend.
02 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
It takes Rajinikanth 20 minutes to watch TV show of 60 minutes.
Rajnikanth can delete the recycle bin.
When Rajnikanth was a student, the teachers bunked classes.
Once Rajnikanth used tooth powder to get strong teeth. Now that powder is used as “Cement”.
Rajinikanth can withdraw money from ATM by using his visiting card.
Rajinikanth stares at sun, and sun hides behind moon, that is solar eclipse.
Rajnikanth has counted to infinity, twice.
Rajinikanth can eat dosa with chopsticks.
Rajinikanth first takes the gold medal and then the race starts.
