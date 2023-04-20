Planking Challenge(2010-11)
People in this trend lay down in unusual public places with their faces down and arms at their sides. They took photographs and posted them on social media.(Photo Credit: Wikipedia.com)
20 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Gangnam Style Challenge(2012): Psy, a South Korean musician, released 'Gangnam Style' in July 2012, and people all over the world recreated the video.(Photo Credit: Wikipedia.com)
Harlem Shake Challenge(2013): After some people danced to a brief snippet of the song, American DJ and producer Baauer's Harlem Shake went viral online.
Gallon Smashing Challenge(2013) Another messy challenge that went viral on social media in 2013 involved people breaking the container of a gallon of liquid and spilling the contents while pretending it was an accident.
Ice Bucket Challenge(2014) The Ice Bucket Challenge involved participants dousing themselves in buckets of icy water, posting videos of their participation, and nominating friends to take the challenge as well.(Photo Credit: Wikipedia.com)
Charlie Charlie Challenge(2015) The spooky challenge was a variation of a game in which the Mexican demon "Charlie" is summoned using two pencils arranged in a cross on a piece of paper with the words "yes" and "no" written on it.
Mannequin Challenge(2016)People had to freeze and behave like mannequins when a moving camera was filming them for this viral video trend.
Diet Coke and Mentos Challenge(2017) In this trend, participants had to drink Diet Coke without spilling it while stuffing their mouths with mentos.(Photo Credit: Wikipedia.com)
Kiki Challenge(2018) Participants in this dance challenge came out of a moving car while leaving the door open and danced to the song "In My Feelings"
Bottle Cap Challenge(2019) People kicking the caps off of bottles was the final viral challenge of the decade.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Athiya Shetty's Roller-Coaster of Emotions At Sawai Mansingh Stadium