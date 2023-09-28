10 Dancing Birds That Will Blow Your Mind

Blue Footed Booby: They are masters of seduction and their blue feet are real eye-candy. During mating rituals, male Blue-Footed Boobies show off their feet to prospective mates with a high-stepping strut.
Emu: During the courtship, the male starts a mating dance with slow, snake-like back-and-forth movements of his head while circling around the female.
Flamingo: Courting flamingo couples show their affection by bumping up against one another and forming a heart shape with their necks. Males and females both dance in search of a compatible partner.
Greater Bird of Paradise: The male bird-of-paradise works hard to impress, tirelessly refining his moves until the female is suitably enthralled.
Ostrich: The male animals would flap their wings out in a display, squat, and wave their neck around in their mating dance, as if they were a lot hornier when their farmers were nearby.
Peacock: As monsoon approaches there is an increased movement of peacocks and the males spent most of their time in dancing.
Red-Capped Manakin: The male red-capped manakin snaps his wings and dances on a branch to catch a female's eye. In mating season it congregate in a small group (called a lek) to show off their footwork.
Superb Bird Of Paradise: The male birds form a meticulous dance which they perform in front of the female birds. They even clean the dance floor before performing the piece.
Tragopan: Though rarely seen in the wild, the western tragopan's flashy features and elaborate dance moves catch the eyes of potential mates.
Western and Clark's Grebes: To find a partner, males and females will dive, then rise up and glide across the water together like dancers. After a few days of this ritual dance the partners will mate, build a nest, and raise a family of grebe chicks.