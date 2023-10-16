Basset Hound: Very loyal, patient, and very tolerant of other humans and animals, they like to embrace a cat like a friend.
Beagle: Beagles have a natural affinity for being part of an animal gang and that includes cats.
Bichon Frise: They are very happy and energetic dogs that want to be friends with everyone, including cats.
Bulldog: They tend to be big softies and have friendly temperament. They easily make friends with cats.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: They are not aggressive but are fearless. They form great friendships with cats.
Collie: They naturally get along well with other animals and love children as well as cats.
Golden Retriever: They are very gentle, loving, and caring thus they make great friends with cats.
Labrador Retriever: They are a very friendly breed. They become great friends with cats that are part of their household.
Papillon: They enjoy playing and don’t mind whether their companion is another dog, a human, or a cat.
Pug: They are very affectionate towards anyone they come across, including cats. Cats make a great companion for Pugs.
