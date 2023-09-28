Drink Water: Water is a blessing and the best drink you can take. It has soothing and relaxing qualities.
27 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Laugh It Off: Laughter is pretty effective in easing stress and anxiety so let it be LOL.
Cut Down On Caffeine: Beverages like coffee and tea can trigger nervous sensations thereby leading to anxiety.
Listen To Music: Music is a stress buster as well as a catalyst that soothes nerves and calms down anxiety.
Get A Pet: Pets are amazing companions. Cats, dogs, and birds provide great emotional support thus reducing anxiety levels.
Good Sleep: No compromise on this. It works on every single cell of the body and refreshes you.
Exercise: Moderate exercise, preferably a few minutes daily helps brain produce more ‘feel good’ chemicals and you feel elated.
Reduce Alcohol Intake: It dehydrates the body and hangovers are last thing you want.
Help Someone: It will make you feel humble and ease the pressure off your entire being.
Phone Curfew: Put it away for some time and be with real people, nature, and yourself. Try it and thank us later!
