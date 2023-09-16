Bradford Pear: It may weaken, fall apart, and is vulnerable to damage from storms.
16 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Burning Bush: This bush could wreak havoc with the local environment.
Butterfly Bush: Butterfly bush can be invasive and naturalize by self-seeding.
English Ivy: English ivy can kill trees that it climbs and damage structures by entering gutters, mortar, and aluminum siding.
Heavenly or Sacred Bamboo: It vastly spreads roots which are extremely difficult to fully remove.
Japanese Honeysuckle: Japanese honeysuckle easily invades wild areas and outperforms native vines.
Periwinkle: They need very little to survive and form a dense ground cover suppressing everything beneath.
Privet Hedges: Their dense growth is good for creating natural privacy screen but it is harmful for native plants.
Tropical Milkweed: These don't die off during winters and a particular parasite can build up on these plants.
Wisteria: Wisteria spreads rapidly, outcompetes other species, and can kill young trees.
