10 Curious Facts From Places Around The World

10 May, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Mongolia has the world's sparsest population

Granada, Spain is known as Europe’s “capital of caves”

The Bahamas is home to the world's largest underwater sculpture

China has built a replica of Paris

Galesnjak, Croatia is the most perfect heart-shaped island

Denmark is the cleanest country in the world

You can walk across Liechtenstein in less than a day

New York's Central Park ranks as the most-filmed location in the world

Oymyakon, Russia is the coldest inhabited place on Earth

A Turkish village still uses “bird language” in everyday life

