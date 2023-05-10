10 Curious Facts From Places Around The World
10 May, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Mongolia has the world's sparsest population
Granada, Spain is known as Europe’s “capital of caves”
The Bahamas is home to the world's largest underwater sculpture
China has built a replica of Paris
Galesnjak, Croatia is the most perfect heart-shaped island
Denmark is the cleanest country in the world
You can walk across Liechtenstein in less than a day
New York's Central Park ranks as the most-filmed location in the world
Oymyakon, Russia is the coldest inhabited place on Earth
A Turkish village still uses “bird language” in everyday life
