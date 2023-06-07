10 Greatest Ancient Scientists Of India And Their Contribution To The World
07 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Several mathematical concepts like determination of the value of pi & discovery of Zero are attributed to great mathematician & astronomer Aryabhatta
“Pythagoras" Theorem - Pythagoras Theoram was not actually discovered by Pythagoras. It was stated 100s of years before Pythagoras by the Indian sage and mathematician Baudhayana
Maharishi Charaka was an Indian physician who is considered the father of Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine. Most notable contributions to the field of medicine was his work on the principles of Ayurveda.
Bhaskracharya or Bhaskara II made important contributions to the study of calculus, trigonometry, and algebra. He is credited with being the first person to develop the concept of the derivative, which is a fundamental tool in the study of calculus.
Kanada was an Indian philosopher and scientist who is considered the founder of the Vaisheshika school of Indian philosophy. His most notable contributions to the field of science was his work on atomic theory.
Sushruta was an ancient Indian physician and surgeon who is regarded as the father of plastic surgery. He is credited with being the first person to describe the use of skin grafts to repair damaged or disfigured tissues and is considered the founder of plastic surgery.
Nagarjuna is considered one of the most important Buddhism philosophers. In some traditions, he is known as an Indian metallurgist and alchemist.
Sridhara Acharya - the first person to give an algorithm for solving quadratic equations. He is known as the author of two mathematical treatises, namely the Trisatika (sometimes called the Patiganitasara ) and the Patiganita.
Vagbhata was a disciple of Charaka. According to him, 85% of diseases can be cured without a doctor; only 15% of diseases require a doctor. He authored 2 great treatises of Ayurveda namely 'Ashtanga Sangraha' and 'Ashtanga Hridaya'.
Varahamihira was the only renowned Indian astronomer, mathematician, and astrologer whose name became a household word in India.The discovery of the trigonometric formulas was one of Varahamihira's mathematical accomplishments.