Be selfless: The concept of selfless service is a way of life.

13 Jun, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Never forget the poor: Guru Nanak fed the poor.

Simplicity is beautiful.

Running away to a forest won’t give you enlightenment.

Fight superstition of any kind.

Find your own guru to guide you on how to live right.

Five evils ruin your life; Ego, Anger, Greed, Attachment, and Lust.

There is one God: Using religion to segregate people is awful.

Travel: There is much to be gained from your journeys.

Women are equal to men.

