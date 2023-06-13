Be selfless: The concept of selfless service is a way of life.
13 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Never forget the poor: Guru Nanak fed the poor.
Running away to a forest won’t give you enlightenment.
Fight superstition of any kind.
Find your own guru to guide you on how to live right.
Five evils ruin your life; Ego, Anger, Greed, Attachment, and Lust.
There is one God: Using religion to segregate people is awful.
Travel: There is much to be gained from your journeys.
