Night Terrors: These affect mostly children who experience episodes of screaming, fear, and swinging while sleeping.
18 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Dreams: We all get different kinds of dreams but no one really knows why. The most intense dreaming occurs during REM sleep.
Sleep Intercourse: It is a medical condition that WebMD calls “unromantic even dangerous.” Main symptom is physical aggression.
Sleep Texting: Constant texting! Most people sleep right next to their phones, so if they wake up it's another automatic behavior.
Like We Are Falling: This wakes us up with a jolt as involuntary muscles twitch in our limbs or entire bodies.
Narcolepsy: A chronic sleep disorder in which people feel excessively drowsy during the day and may have “sleep attacks.”
Eyes Move: It happens in the deepest stage of sleep, “rapid eye movement” in which our eyes move rapidly in many different directions.
Sense Of Smell Turns Off: Our sense of smell sleeps with us so while sounds may wake us up, smells may not.
Sleep Paralysis: It is the feeling of being conscious but not being able to move or talk.
Sleepwalking: It happens during deep sleep and caused mainly by sleep deprivation, sedatives, alcohol, and certain medications.
