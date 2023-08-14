10 Interesting And Random Facts About The World (Photo: Unsplash)

14 Aug, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Thailand celebrates a festival that is especially dedicated to monkeys. (Photo: Pixabay)

Giethoorn village in Netherlands has no streets but only canals. (Photo: Instagram/_village_giethoorn)

You can experience snowfall and sunny beaches on the same island in Hawaii. (Photo: Pixabay)

Macchu Pichu in Peru is an earthquake-proof city. (Photo: Pixabay)

Denmark in Europe is the cleanest country in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

Galesnjak in Croatia is the perfect heart-shaped island. (Photo: Instagram/_explorer_bz)

Russia's Oymyakon is the coldest inhabited place on Earth. (Photo: Unsplash)

Cano Cristales, also known as the 'River of Five Colours', sports bright yellow, red, blue, green and black for few months. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Not Egypt but Sudan has the highest number of pyramids. (Photo: Unsplash)

It snows in Sahara Desert which is located on the African continent. (Photo: Unsplash)

