10 Interesting Facts About Moon (Photo: Pixabay)
23 Aug, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
As Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's third lunar mission, is expected to land on the moon, here are 10 interesting facts to know about the celestial body. (Photo: Pixabay)
1. The Moon is the fifth-largest natural satellite. (Photo: Pixabay)
2. The surface of the moon is always dark. (Photo: Unsplash)
3. The size of the Moon is 400 times smaller than Sun. (Photo: Pixabay)
4. The Moon was formed when a rock, which was the size of Mars, smashed into Earth. (Photo: Unsplash)
5. The Moon experiences earthquakes too. It is attributed as 'Moonquakes'. (Photo: Unsplash)
6. The Moon makes the earth and the tides of our oceans and seas move. (Photo: Unsplash)
7. The Moon has no atmosphere. This means, the Moon is not protected from solar winds, cosmic rays and meteorites. (Photo: Unsplash)
8. The Moon always shows the same face or side to the Earth. (Photo: Unsplash)
9. The shape of the moon is not round. Moon is oval-shaped that actually looks like a ball that is slightly flattened. (Photo: Unsplash)
10. Moon dust smells like gunpowder.
(Photo: Unsplash)
