10 Interesting Facts About Shri Rama You Must Know
17 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Bhagwan Ram is the 7th Avatar among the daśāvatāra of Bhagwan Vishnu
Bhagwan Shri Ram is considered as the oldest Deity Worshipped in Human Form
Shri Ram is a descendant of Surya Dev. He was born in the Ikshvaku dynasty founded by Raja Ikshvaku, Son of Surya Dev. Shri Ram is also called a Suryavanshi
After defeating Raavan, it is believed that Shri Ram ruled Ayodhya for thousands of years in complete peace and prosperity. This golden period is called Ram Rajya
It is believed that Lord Shiva once said that reciting the name of श्री राम thrice gives the grace equal to pronouncing the names of thousand deities
Vishnu Sahasranama lists a 1000 names of Bhagwan Vishnu. According to this list, "Rama" is the 396th name of Bhagwan Vishnu
Lord Hanuman once fought with Shri Ram to protect Kashi King Yayati. To help Yayati in the battle, Lord Hanuman started reciting Shri Ram`s name. Due to this, Shri Ram's arrows had no effect on lord Hanuman, and Shri Ram could not defeat Lord Hanuman.
Shri Ram is one of the most powerful and well-known deities in Hinduism. He is extensively worshipped in various countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Burma, Philippines, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
Shri Ram undertook Jal Samadhi in the Saryu River in Ayodhya on the request of Brahmaji and Yamraj
Ramayan, an integral part of Sanatan Dharm, is one`s of the world`s major historic epics that narrates the life journey of Bhagwan Ram. it describes how, as a person, Rama personifies the characteristics of an ideal person (purushottam)
Thanks For Reading!
