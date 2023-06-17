King Cobra is the longest venomous snake in the world.
17 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
King Cobra’s growl is as loud as that of German shepherd.
King Cobra’s single bite injects a huge 7-8 ml of venom.
King Cobra exclusively dines on other snakes.
King Cobra is the only snake species that builds nests.
King Cobra’s single bite can kill full-grown elephant under 3 hours.
King Cobra can climb very high and swim long distances.
Females outgrow males in length, males are much shorter.
King Cobra can raise their heads up to 6-7 feet from ground.
When threatened, King Cobra spread their hoods to look bigger.
