Interesting Unknown Facts That You Need To Know

11 May, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

Ants take rest for around 8 Minutes in 12-hour period.

Butterflies taste with their feet.

A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out.

Elephants are the only animals that can't jump.

Honey is the only food that doesn't spoil.

Hot water will turn into ice faster than cold water.

It is impossible to lick your elbow.

Like fingerprints, everyone's tongue print is different

The most common name in the world is Mohammed.

All polar bears are left handed.

A snail can sleep for three years

The strongest muscle in the body is the tongue.

Women blink nearly twice as much as men!

