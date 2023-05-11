Interesting Unknown Facts That You Need To Know
11 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Ants take rest for around 8 Minutes in 12-hour period.
Butterflies taste with their feet.
A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out.
Elephants are the only animals that can't jump.
Honey is the only food that doesn't spoil.
Hot water will turn into ice faster than cold water.
It is impossible to lick your elbow.
Like fingerprints, everyone's tongue print is different
The most common name in the world is Mohammed.
All polar bears are left handed.
A snail can sleep for three years
The strongest muscle in the body is the tongue.
Women blink nearly twice as much as men!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian Street Food: 10 Must-Try Dishes