21 Aug, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Blue Iguana: It grows to be approximately 31 pounds and nearly 5 feet long with average lifespan of 25-40 years.

Crocodile Monitor: It typically ranges from 7-9 feet with the longest growing up to 16 feet.

Komodo Dragon: They weigh around 300 pounds and grow up to 10 feet in length. Ranked as the largest lizard.

Lace Monitor: Second largest lizard in Australia, reaching up to 31 pounds with snake-like tongue.

Nile Monitor: The Nile monitor weighs about 44 pounds and measures 8 feet. Their tails are nearly 1.5 times the length of their body.

Perentie or Goannas: The perentie lizard is the largest monitor lizard in Australia measuring up to 8.2 feet.

Water Monitor: Growing as long as 9.8 feet, this ferocious lizard can swim underwater for long periods.

Marine Iguana: Only lizard to swim in ocean. Males grow around 4 ½ feet in length, females around 2 feet long.

