Blue Iguana: It grows to be approximately 31 pounds and nearly 5 feet long with average lifespan of 25-40 years.
21 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Crocodile Monitor: It typically ranges from 7-9 feet with the longest growing up to 16 feet.
Komodo Dragon: They weigh around 300 pounds and grow up to 10 feet in length. Ranked as the largest lizard.
Lace Monitor: Second largest lizard in Australia, reaching up to 31 pounds with snake-like tongue.
Marine Iguana: Only lizard to swim in ocean. Males grow around 4 ½ feet in length, females around 2 feet long.
Nile Monitor: The Nile monitor weighs about 44 pounds and measures 8 feet. Their tails are nearly 1.5 times the length of their body.
Perentie or Goannas: The perentie lizard is the largest monitor lizard in Australia measuring up to 8.2 feet.
Water Monitor: Growing as long as 9.8 feet, this ferocious lizard can swim underwater for long periods.
