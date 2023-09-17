Achyuth: It means one who is indestructible. Lord Vishnu also carries this name.
17 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Adidev: It means one who is the first god. Lord Ganesha is the first among the gods to be worshipped by Hindus.
Amod: This name of Lord Ganesha means delight and pleasure.
Anav: It means one who is filled with humanity and has a kind heart.
Avneesh: The meaning of this name is lord of the earth and king.
Devavrata: It means one who accepts all penances.
Anmay: It means one who cannot be broken.
Atharv: This name means knowledge and represents the Lord of wisdom.
Ekadrishta: It means the one who is focused.
