10 Luckiest Dog Breeds To Keep At Home
10 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
According to various sources on the net, take a look at the dog breeds that may be extra lucky for you!
Shih Tzu - descendants of Senji which means lion dogs; they are considered very lucky
Pugs - oldest symbols of luck amongst Chinese
Chinese Crested Dog - they are small but have a strong spirit
Chow Chow - a chinese breed which is considered very lucky for their owners
Xiasi Dog - another chinese breed which is believed to bring wealth to homes that they live in
Lhasa Apso - it is believed that they contain human souls awaiting reincarnation, making them lucky
Dalmatian - they are known as good luck charms
Greyhound - they are believed to bring good fortune but only if they have a white spot
Shar-Pei - these dogs are for hunting, guarding and herding; are considered to hide luck in their wrinkles
Taiwan Dog - is incredibly rare and also considered lucky by many
