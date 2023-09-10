10 Luckiest Dog Breeds To Keep At Home

10 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

According to various sources on the net, take a look at the dog breeds that may be extra lucky for you!

Shih Tzu - descendants of Senji which means lion dogs; they are considered very lucky

Pugs - oldest symbols of luck amongst Chinese

Chinese Crested Dog - they are small but have a strong spirit

Chow Chow - a chinese breed which is considered very lucky for their owners

Xiasi Dog - another chinese breed which is believed to bring wealth to homes that they live in

Lhasa Apso - it is believed that they contain human souls awaiting reincarnation, making them lucky

Dalmatian - they are known as good luck charms

Greyhound - they are believed to bring good fortune but only if they have a white spot

Shar-Pei - these dogs are for hunting, guarding and herding; are considered to hide luck in their wrinkles

Taiwan Dog - is incredibly rare and also considered lucky by many

