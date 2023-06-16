Deetya: Answer of prayers; Another name for Lakshmi
16 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Ambuja: Born of a Lotus, Goddess Lakshmi
Padmini: Lotus; A collection of Lotuses
Padmamālādhāra Devī: Goddess bearing a garland of lotuses
Pushti: Confirmation; Healthy; Possessor of all wealth; Nourishment; Endorsement
Sanvi: Glowing; Attractive; Loveable; Goddess Lakshmi
Shreeya: Another Name of Goddess Lakshmi; Auspicious; Luster; Prosperity
Shruti: Expert in Vedas; Insight; Knowledge of the Vedas
Nandika: the one who gives pleasure
Visnupriya: One who is the beloved of Vishnu
