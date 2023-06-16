Deetya: Answer of prayers; Another name for Lakshmi

16 Jun, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Ambuja: Born of a Lotus, Goddess Lakshmi

Padmini: Lotus; A collection of Lotuses

Padmamālādhāra Devī: Goddess bearing a garland of lotuses

Pushti: Confirmation; Healthy; Possessor of all wealth; Nourishment; Endorsement

Sanvi: Glowing; Attractive; Loveable; Goddess Lakshmi

Shreeya: Another Name of Goddess Lakshmi; Auspicious; Luster; Prosperity

Shruti: Expert in Vedas; Insight; Knowledge of the Vedas

Nandika: the one who gives pleasure

Visnupriya: One who is the beloved of Vishnu

