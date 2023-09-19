Don’t add your boss on social media platforms.
19 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Don’t gulp down your food in a hurry (it’s bad for your health too).
Don’t post pictures of other people on social media without their knowledge or permission.
Don’t send one-word emails like “Got it” or “Thanks!”
Don’t start eating until everyone is seated and served.
Pass food to the person on your right-hand side.
Don’t “reply all” to a group email if you are writing to only one person.
The right place to put the napkin is next to the plate, not on it.
Write complete sentences for email and avoid emojis.
Don’t say yes when you mean no as it dents your integrity.
