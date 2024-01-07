Feast your eyes on a kaleidoscope of feathers with our top 10 picks for the most beautiful birds on Earth! From the iridescent dance of the Blue Bird-of-Paradise to the fiery splash of the Scarlet Macaw, each entry will leave you breathless.
07 Jan, 2024
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Victoria Crowned Pigeon
Spangled Cotinga
Scarlet Macaw
Resplendent Quetzal
Mandarin Duck
Keel-Billed Toucan
Hooded Pitta
Golden Pheasant
Blue Bird-of-Paradise
Andean Cock-of-the-Rock
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aurangzeb: Monuments Built, Renovated By The Mughal Emperor