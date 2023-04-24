The Nawab of Junagadh - Mahabet Khan Rasul Khan: The Nawab of Junagadh loved dogs and he had 800 of them and each with its own room, telephone and a servant.
24 Apr, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Mir Usman Ali Khan: The last Nizam of Hyderabad was a filthy rich guy. He used to use "Jacob Diamond", the fifth largest diamond in the world, worth approximately 100 million pounds, the size of an ostrich egg and weighing around 184.97 carats, as a paperweight.
Maharani Indira Devi of Cooch Behar: The Maharani of Cooch Behar used to just love her footwear. A big fan of the famous Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo, she had once ordered 100 pairs of shoes from him, some which were diamond-studded.
Maharaja SawaiMadho Singh II: He ordered his craftsman of Jaipur to make two massive silver vessels so that he could carry Ganga Jal along on his trip to Britain. 14,000 silver coins were melted to make this gorgeous vessel and it even found a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest silver vessel.
Maharaja Bhupinder of Patiala: He had 365 wives and 88 children. There were so many women that some of the wives wouldn't even get to see him for months. To make sure that his wives don't think he's dead, he used to parade around the palace butt naked.
Krishna Raja Wodeyar IV of Mysore: He was one of the wealthiest men on the planet during that time. When he learned that he had to do something to shield his servants from the scorching heat, he ordered a customised Rolls Royce for them.
King Jai Singh of Alwar: The story goes that the king of Alwar was once insulted by a Rolls Royce salesman as he was mistaken for a pauper on his trip to London. That very day, Jai Singh ordered a fleet of Rolls Royce cars only to be used as garbage trucks. It eventually stopped after Rolls issued an official apology to the King.
Udaipur Royal Family: The Udaipur Royal family had a fascination with crystals. They loved crystals so much they had it in everything possible, including chairs, tables, thrones, even fans.
Jagatjit Singh, the Maharaja of Kapurthala: He was an ardent fan of luxury brand Louis Vuitton. The Maharaja loved his LVs so much that he owned more than 60 LV trunks that he would use for his travels.