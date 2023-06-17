So glad to see you again (what an omen)
17 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
You got such an adorable dog (leash and stack the K9)
Your full name, please (I don’t even remember YOU)
Looks don’t matter (for me they are priority)
Your life story is very interesting (STOP cooking my brain)
I understand your feelings (time freezes)
Hey, it was just a joke (I actually insulted you)
Wow, your cooking is AWESOME (I mean AWFUL)
This dress looks so good on you (your taste is YIKES)
Let’s catch up sometime soon (maybe NEVER)
