Boxer: This species has descended from hunting dogs and have immensely powerful jaws.

28 May, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Bull Mischief: Very aggressive in nature, this dog is mainly used as a guard.

Doberman Pinscher: They are very powerful and aggressive and their large size is very imposing.

Dogo argentino: These dogs were used for hunting. It is very difficult to domesticate them.

German Shepherd: This dog is quite violent and aggressive in nature.

Pit Bull: It can kill any human due to its extreme force and aggression.

Presa Canario: Said to be most dangerous, Presa canario species were trained for hunting and attack.

Rottweiler: It is fearless, aggressive, and extremely powerful, adapting to bite anyone.

Siberian Husky: They are dangerous and look like a wolf. They can kill anyone when they are angry.

Wolf-Dog Hybrids: This dog is a hybrid between wolf and dog and very dangerous.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Memorable Quotes From APJ Abdul Kalam

 Find Out More