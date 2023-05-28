Boxer: This species has descended from hunting dogs and have immensely powerful jaws.
28 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Bull Mischief: Very aggressive in nature, this dog is mainly used as a guard.
Doberman Pinscher: They are very powerful and aggressive and their large size is very imposing.
Dogo argentino: These dogs were used for hunting. It is very difficult to domesticate them.
German Shepherd: This dog is quite violent and aggressive in nature.
Pit Bull: It can kill any human due to its extreme force and aggression.
Presa Canario: Said to be most dangerous, Presa canario species were trained for hunting and attack.
Rottweiler: It is fearless, aggressive, and extremely powerful, adapting to bite anyone.
Siberian Husky: They are dangerous and look like a wolf. They can kill anyone when they are angry.
Wolf-Dog Hybrids: This dog is a hybrid between wolf and dog and very dangerous.
