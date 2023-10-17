Fusaichi Pegasus: The most expensive horse ever sold to Irish breeder Coolmore Stud for more than US$70 million in 2000.
17 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Justify: Kentucky Derby winner Justify was sold for US$60 million.
Shareef Dancer: It was sold for US$40 million in 1983.
Annihilator: A famous million-dollar horse, it was sold for US$19 million.
The Green Monkey: Descendant of Secretariat and Northern Dancer, he was sold for US$16 million.
Palloubet D’Halong: The most expensive showjumping horse in the world, he was sold for US$15 million.
Moorland’s Totilas: One of the most expensive dressage horses in the world, he was sold for more than US$13 million.
Seattle Dancer: Famous for winning Group 3 Gallinule Stakes, he was sold for US$13.1 million.
Meydan City: Owned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, he was sold for US$11.7 million.
Snaafi Dancer: He has gone down in history as the first yearling to sell for more than $10 million.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Dog Breeds That Are Most Friendly With Cats