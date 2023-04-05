WWF Trading Cards

Nobody's childhood can be complete without toys. WWF - World Wrestling Federation (now known as WWE) was something we all believed in, and when those superstars were packed in cards, with traits like height, weight, biceps, and finishing moves determining who won or lost, it was an intense session of playing cards we had with our friends. Everyone wanted Big Show because he was the tallest and heaviest superstar! (Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)

05 Apr, 2023