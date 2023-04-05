Chocolates and candies are one of the most intriguing childhood memories we have. The price of the chocolate when it first entered the market was 25 paise.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
Shaktimaan,the famous Indian superhero television show, was created by Mukesh khanna.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
A bioscope show was a travelling movie theatre that served as a music hall and fairground attraction. (Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
Commonly known as cassette tape, the compact cassette was invented by Lou Ottens and his team. The audio cassette is an analog magnetic tape recording format for audio recording and playback.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
Nobody's childhood can be complete without toys. WWF - World Wrestling Federation (now known as WWE) was something we all believed in, and when those superstars were packed in cards, with traits like height, weight, biceps, and finishing moves determining who won or lost, it was an intense session of playing cards we had with our friends. Everyone wanted Big Show because he was the tallest and heaviest superstar! (Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
Another gem for the 90's kid was Pepsi Cola.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
Old images of things, places, and people frequently transport us back in time, reminiscing about happier times. Be it the colgate tooth powder, we all miss the days when life was much easier.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
The true king of chewing gum was introduced to us as children. We competed to see who could make the biggest gum balloon and went around popping ours until we had one worthy of showing off.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi is a popular pastime game in India. This game involves four players.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
India is home to a diverse range of comics that have both entertained and educated us as we grew up. Before the internet, the world was filled with comic books, and children loved reading them.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
05 Apr, 2023
Thanks For Reading!