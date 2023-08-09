It's not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer.
09 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Weakness of attitude becomes weakness of character.
I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious.
Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.
Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous.
I never think of the future - it comes soon enough.
A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.
Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.
Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.
If you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough.
