Agra Fort, Agra: It was built by Mughal emperor Akbar in 1565. Before capture by the British, the last Indian rulers to have occupied it were the Marathas. Agra Fort was life inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.
02 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Amber Fort, Jaipur: Also called Amber Fort, it is located 11 kilometres from Jaipur. It is the principal tourist attraction in Jaipur. Amer Fort is known for its artistic style elements. It is a great example of Rajput architecture.
Chittorgarh Fort, Chittorgarh: Located in the present-day city of Chittorgarh, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It was the capital of Mewar and The fort covers 65 historic structures, which include four palaces, 19 large temples, 20 large water bodies, 4 memorials and a few victory towers.
Golkonda Fort, Hyderabad: It is located in the western outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana. The fort was originally built by Kakatiya ruler Prataparudra in the 11th century out of mud walls. Golconda Fort is currently abandoned and in ruins.
Gwalior Fort, Gwalior: It is a hill fort that has existed at least since the 10th century. The present-day fort consists of a defensive structure and two main palaces, "Man Mandir" and Gujari Mahal, built by Tomar Rajput ruler Man Singh Tomar.
Jaisalmer Fort, Jaisalmer: It was built in 1156 by Rajput Rawal (ruler) Jaisal. It is situated in the city of Jaisalmer. It is believed to be one of the very few "living forts" in the world as nearly one-fourth of the old city's population still resides within the fort.
Jhansi Fort, Jhansi: It is situated on a large hilltop called Bangira, in Uttar Pradesh. It served as a stronghold of the Chandela Kings in Balwant Nagar (old name of Jhansi) from the 11th through the 17th century.
Junagarh Fort, Bikaner: The fort was originally called Chintamani. It is one of the few major forts in Rajasthan which is not built on a hilltop. The modern city of Bikaner has developed around the fort.
Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur: The complex is located on a hilltop around 122 metres above the surrounding plain and was constructed by Rajput ruler Rao Jodha. There are seven gates, which include Jai Pol (meaning 'victory gate'), built by Maharaja Man Singh.
Red Fort, Delhi: Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built the Red Fort in 1638. It was designed by Ustad Ahmad Lahori, who also constructed the Taj Mahal. It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.