Alokah: Transcending the worlds, vision, sight, appearance, glimmer, aspect.

02 Jun, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Amaresah: The Lord of the Gods

Chiranjeevi: Immortal, Long Lived

Devadeva: One who is the lord of all lords.

Nataraja: Lord of the dance

Bholenath: Lord of Innocence

Viswanatha: Lord of the universe

Chandraprakash: The light emitted by the moon

Trilokinatha: Lord of the three realms

Ghrneshwar: Lord of compassion

