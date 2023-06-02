Alokah: Transcending the worlds, vision, sight, appearance, glimmer, aspect.
02 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Amaresah: The Lord of the Gods
Chiranjeevi: Immortal, Long Lived
Devadeva: One who is the lord of all lords.
Nataraja: Lord of the dance
Bholenath: Lord of Innocence
Viswanatha: Lord of the universe
Chandraprakash: The light emitted by the moon
Trilokinatha: Lord of the three realms
Ghrneshwar: Lord of compassion
