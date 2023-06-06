10 Most Sacred Mountains In India

Tiruvanamalai Giri: Is a hill in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, and one of the five main Shaiva holy places in South India.
Kailash Mansarovar: The Kailash Range is considered most sacred by Hindus. It is said 30 million years old. Its highest peak, the 6,675-m-high Kailash, is said to be the holy residence of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Shrikhand Mahadev Parvat: It is one of the abodes of Lord Shiva and is considered as a pilgrimage place for Hindus. The has 72 feet Shivalingam at the top of the Mountain.
Shivagange Hill: Is a mountain peak with a height of 1,368 metres (4,488 ft) and Hindu pilgrimage center located near Dobbaspet, in Bengaluru Rural district. The sacred mountain is shaped as a shivalinga and a spring flows near locally called "Ganga", thereby giving the place its name.
Naina Devi: Located on the top of a hill in Bilaspurdistrict of Himachal Pradesh, Naina Devi Mandir is one amongst the fifty two Shakti Peeths.
Girnar Hills Bhavnath: Located at the foothills of Mount Girnar, it is one of the most popular temples in Gujarat and among the top places to visit in Junagadh.
Kinnaur Kailasha: It is located in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Kinnaur Kailash peak has a height of 6050 meters and is considered sacred by both Hindu and Buddhist Kinnauris. This mountain is sometimes confused with the Mount Kailash in Tibet.
Kedarnath Peak: Kedarnath and Kedarnath Dome are two mountains in the Gangotri Group of peaks in the western Garhwal Himalaya in Uttarakhand.
Manimahesh Kailash Peak: It also known as Chamba Kailash, which stands towering high over the Manimahesh Lake, is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. It is located in Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh.
Adi Kailash Om Parvat: It is located in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. Om Parvat peak elevation is 5,590 m above sea level.