Box jellyfish
06 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Gila monster is a species of venomous lizard.
The funnel web spider produces venom that is particularly hazardous to humans and other primates.
All cone snails are venomous.
Stonefishes are the most venomous fish known.
The inland taipan is an extremely venomous snake.
Platypus are mammals that lay eggs. Only the spurs on the male's Platypus back ankles deliver venom.
Some species of shrews are venomous.
