Bedlington Terrier: It has an alien-shaped head and sheep-like coat. It is an ideal companion for hunters.
26 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Borzoi or Russian Wolfhound: It has a noble, haughty look. This breed is extremely stubborn.
Brussels Griffon: Despite its small size, the Brussels griffon likes to dominate other dogs. It makes an excellent apartment dog.
Bull Terrier: Its egg-shaped head makes it instantly recognizable. It was used for dogfights.
Catalburun: This dog has a split or double nose. Its hanging ears also have a particular shape.
Caucasian Shepherd Dog: It is a huge dog, just like a bear cub. It is one of the oldest dog breeds in the world.
Chinese Crested Dog: It has long, delicate hair on the head, legs, and tail while most of its body is bare.
Irish Wolfhound: This dog is a gentle giant, making it one of the largest dog breeds in the world with bushy eyebrows and goatee.
Peruvian Inca Orchid: It has a strange appearance with two-thirds of these canines having no hair at all.
Puli or Hungarian Shepherd: It has a fur that gives it a mop-like appearance which can even cover its eyes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bizarre Eating Habits