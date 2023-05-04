10 Oldest Living Trees In The World
04 May, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Name : Old Tjikko, Location : Sweden, Age : 9,550 years
Name : Methuselah, Location : California (USA), Age : 5,000 years old
Name : Llangernyw Yew, Location : North Wales (England), Age : 4,000-year-old
Name : Fitzroya Cupressoides, Location : Chile (South America), Age : 3,600 years old.
Name : General Sherman, Location : California (USA), Age : 2,500 years old
Name : Gran Abuelo, Location : Alerce Costero National Park-Chile, Age : 3,646-year-old
Name : Olive Tree of Vouves, Location : Crete (An Island of Greek), Age : 2,000 to 3,000 years old
Name : The Senator, Location : Florida (USA), Age : 3,500 years old
Name : The Tree of One Hundred Horses, Location: Sicily (the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea) near Italy, Age : Between 2,000 and 4,000 years
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Interesting Facts About Indian Railways