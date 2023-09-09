#1. Elon Musk (USA), wealthiest person in the world has 156 m followers.
#2. Barack Obama, first African-American president of United States has 131.9 m followers.
#3. Justin Bieber (Canada), recognized for global influence in modern-day pop music has 111.7 m followers.
#4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time has 109.5 m followers.
#5. Rihanna (Barbados), widely regarded as one of the most prominent singers of 21st century has 108.3 m followers.
#6. Katy Perry (USA), known for her influence on modern pop music and camp-style has 107.1 m followers.
#7. Taylor Swift (USA), influential music artist and prominent cultural figure of 21st century has 94.3 m followers.
#8. Narendra Modi, 14th prime minister of India since May 2014 has 91.6 m followers.
#9. Donald Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021 has 87.3 m followers.
#10. Lady Gaga (USA), is a singer, songwriter, and actress known for her image reinventions and versatility has 83.9 m followers.
