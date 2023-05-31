Adragon De Mello graduated from Univ of California in computational mathematics. He has IQ of 400.
31 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Ainan Cawley gave his first public lecture at 6, set world age record for memorizing pi at 8. At 23, has IQ of 250.
Evangelos Katsioulis has high scores on many IQ tests. He has IQ of 258.
Jacob Barnett mastered maths at 8. At 13 conducted scientific research. He has IQ of 170.
Johann Goethe founded science of human chemistry. His estimated IQ range is 210 to 225.
Marnen Laibow-Koser is a composer, multi-instrument musician, and computer genius with IQ of 268.
Nathan Leopold graduated from Univ of Chicago at 18, spoke nine languages with IQ of 200.
Richard Rosner recorded on IQ tests designed to measure exceptional intelligence. He achieved IQ of 190.
Sho Yamo is a former child prodigy with IQ of 200. He was reading by age 2 and writing by age 3.
Leonardo da Vinci is regarded as genius whose knowledge covered many subjects with IQ of 220.
