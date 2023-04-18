Area 51 in Southern Nevada is one of the most famous places on the planet that are out of bounds for visitors. It is a highly classified United States Air Force (USAF) facility. It is totally off-limits to the commoners.
18 Apr, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Bhangarh Fort is considered to be one of the most haunted places in India. It is said it has been cursed by a sadhu named Baba Balau Nath. Visitors are not allowed to visit the fort or to stay inside the fort before sunrise and after sunset.
North Brother Island is located in New York City and is one of the most popular abandoned places in the USA. It was the home to the Typhoid Mary. She was identified as the first American to carry typhoid fever. Now, North Brother Island has a bird sanctuary and is permanently shut for the common people.
Ilha da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, is an island off the coast of Brazil. It is the only natural home of the highly venomous Bothrops insularis (golden lancehead pit viper). This island has the highest concentration of some of the most venomous snakes anywhere in the world. This is why Ilha da Queimada Grande is closed to the public in order to protect both people and the snake population.
Ise Grand Shrine is one of the most expensive temples in Japan due to its architectural grandeur. To maintain the Shinto traditions dating back to the 8th century, this temple is rebuilt every 20 years. Only the members of the royal family are allowed to visit the place.
Surtsey is a little island located in an archipelago off the southern coast of Iceland. Surtsey also has the reputation of being the newest island on the planet. This forbidden island is off-limits for tourists as it is believed that human interference will disrupt the ecological succession taking place on the island.
Lascaux Cave is a network of caves in the department of Dordogne in southwestern France. Over 600 parietal wall paintings cover the interior walls and ceilings of the cave. The original caves have been closed to the public since 1963 as their condition was deteriorating.
North Sentinel Island is located on the Andaman archipelago in the Bay of Bengal and is one of the very few places on the planet that are unexplored. It is home to the indigenous Sentinelese people who have chosen voluntary isolation and want nothing to do with the rest of the world. Not even researchers are allowed on the island.
The Pravcicka Brana is a narrow rock formation in Bohemian Switzerland in the Czech Republic. It is said to be the largest natural sandstone arch in Europe and one of the most striking natural monuments in the Elbe Sandstone Mountains. It is protected as a national natural monument.
As a result of heavy erosion by visitors, the arch has been placed out of bounds for visitors since 1982.
Room 39 is a secretive North Korean party organization that seeks ways to maintain the foreign currency slush fund. It is said to be involved in illegal activities. It is under the direct control of the top leadership of the country and is a forbidden place except for very few selected individuals.