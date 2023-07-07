Check 10 Popular Baby Boy Names Inspired by Mythology With Meanings

07 Jul, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Aashman: Son of the sun

Adinath: The First Lord; Lord Vishnu

Arinjay: Victory Over Evil.

Agasthya: Name of a sage, One who humbles even the mountain, The star of Canopus which is the 'cleanser of waters', One of many names of Lord Shiva, A name of great Sage

Amrit: Nectar

Angad: An Ornament, Bracelet; Warrior; Beautifully Formed.

Akarsh: Attractive, Attractive, As great as sky, all pervading, one who's charm cannot be avoided

Arjun: Fair, Open minded, Pure, Brilliant, A pandava Prince

Aatish: First Ray of Sun, Sky, First Ray of Sun,

Abhimanyu: Self-respect, Passionate, Heroic, Arjunas son

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top Favourite Coffee Types

 Find Out More