Check 10 Popular Baby Boy Names Inspired by Mythology With Meanings
07 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Adinath: The First Lord; Lord Vishnu
Arinjay: Victory Over Evil.
Agasthya: Name of a sage, One who humbles even the mountain, The star of Canopus which is the 'cleanser of waters', One of many names of Lord Shiva, A name of great Sage
Angad: An Ornament, Bracelet; Warrior; Beautifully Formed.
Akarsh: Attractive, Attractive, As great as sky, all pervading, one who's charm cannot be avoided
Arjun: Fair, Open minded, Pure, Brilliant, A pandava Prince
Aatish: First Ray of Sun, Sky, First Ray of Sun,
Abhimanyu: Self-respect, Passionate, Heroic, Arjunas son
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top Favourite Coffee Types