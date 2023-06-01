10 Powerful Names Inspired By Lord Rama For Baby Boys

01 Jun, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Adwaid: An old Puran like Ramayana; Bhagwat Gita

Ashrith: Somebody who gives shelter

Ashvik: The victorious and blessed one

Bhuvan: It means one of the three worlds

Karthik: One who bestows courage

Paresh: Lord of the Lords, the supreme spirit

Raghav: A surname of Ramachandra

Divyansh: A part of god

Ekram: One who is held with great respect

Jiyaan: One who is always happy

