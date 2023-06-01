10 Powerful Names Inspired By Lord Rama For Baby Boys
01 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Adwaid: An old Puran like Ramayana; Bhagwat Gita
Ashrith: Somebody who gives shelter
Ashvik: The victorious and blessed one
Bhuvan: It means one of the three worlds
Karthik: One who bestows courage
Paresh: Lord of the Lords, the supreme spirit
Raghav: A surname of Ramachandra
Ekram: One who is held with great respect
Jiyaan: One who is always happy
