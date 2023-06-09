Bajrangi: Fighter that fights for the sake of god(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)

09 Jun, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Chiranjeevi: Immortal(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)

Jitendriyay: One who conquered senses(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)

Shaurya: Fearless, Brave(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)

Gyansagar: Ocean of knowledge(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)

Mahaveer: Bravest of brave(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)

Urjit: Full of energy(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)

Pratapvat: Splendour(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)

Kalanabh: One who can control and organise time(Photo Credit: Twitter@lawoptions)

Anil: Breeze, Pure, Wind(Photo Credit: Twitter@@desi_thug1)

