Bajrangi: Fighter that fights for the sake of god(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
09 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Chiranjeevi: Immortal(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Jitendriyay: One who conquered senses(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Shaurya: Fearless, Brave(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Gyansagar: Ocean of knowledge(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Mahaveer: Bravest of brave(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Urjit: Full of energy(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Pratapvat: Splendour(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Kalanabh: One who can control and organise time(Photo Credit: Twitter@lawoptions)
Anil: Breeze, Pure, Wind(Photo Credit: Twitter@@desi_thug1)
